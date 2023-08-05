Finn Bálor on Kenny Omega and Young Bucks staying with AEW

Aug 5, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Finn Bálor stated…

“The [Young] Bucks and Kenny [Omega], great guys, had a great working relationship with them in New Japan. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll get to work together again. Whether it’s here, there, or somewhere else, who knows? But I’m happy here. They’re happy there.”

