Finn Bálor on Kenny Omega and Young Bucks staying with AEW
Finn Bálor stated…
“The [Young] Bucks and Kenny [Omega], great guys, had a great working relationship with them in New Japan. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll get to work together again. Whether it’s here, there, or somewhere else, who knows? But I’m happy here. They’re happy there.”
Before his match at #SummerSlam @FinnBalor recalls about the time he needed staples to finish the match at #WrestleMania
