Current plan for Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Aug 5, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

The current plan is for Logan Paul vs. Ricochet to open WWE “SummerSlam” Saturday night in Detroit, MI.

The placement of the match is being done in part to assist Paul in getting out of Detroit as fast as possible, so he can travel to his brothers fight against former UFC star Nate Diaz that same night in Dallas, Texas.

