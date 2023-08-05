Becky Lynch takes shot at being left off WWE Summerslam Card

Aug 5, 2023 - by James Walsh

Becky Lynch, who is said to not be in Detroit for WWE SummerSlam this weekend, shared an Instagram post earlier today, showing her making some lemonade.

She wrote, “Making lemonade with all these lemons I’ve been given. What’s everyone else up to this weekend?!” You can check out her Instagram post below:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Maxxine Dupri

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal