Becky Lynch takes shot at being left off WWE Summerslam Card
Becky Lynch, who is said to not be in Detroit for WWE SummerSlam this weekend, shared an Instagram post earlier today, showing her making some lemonade.
She wrote, “Making lemonade with all these lemons I’ve been given. What’s everyone else up to this weekend?!” You can check out her Instagram post below:
Detroit has more palm trees and ocean than I remember. https://t.co/9fXwhmCLrX pic.twitter.com/St0mWfjbwR
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 4, 2023