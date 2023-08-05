AEW reveals new dates for fall schedule

AEW has unveiled additional dates for its autumn lineup, featuring an inaugural show in a new city along with revisits to two others.

To cap off their September schedule, the company will make a comeback to Seattle, Washington with the “Collision” event slated for Saturday, September 30th. This marks their first return to Seattle since their debut in the city this past January.

Subsequently, the Dynamite show will journey to Stockton, California’s Stockton Arena for the very first time on Wednesday, October 4th. Following closely, AEW will make a triumphant return to Salt Lake City, Utah’s Maverik Center on Saturday, October 7th. This occasion holds particular significance as it’s the first time AEW will be back in Salt Lake City since March 2020, just before the pandemic.