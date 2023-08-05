A WWE return confirmed

Aug 5, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

PWInsider reports that Kairi Sane has come to terms with WWE to return to the company.

The former NXT Women’s champion confirmed she became a free agent again on March 24th, after competing in Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

