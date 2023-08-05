A WWE return confirmed
PWInsider reports that Kairi Sane has come to terms with WWE to return to the company.
The former NXT Women’s champion confirmed she became a free agent again on March 24th, after competing in Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Kairi Sane has come to terms with WWE to return to the company. PW Insider is reporting that her return will be imminent, possibly as soon as this week. We may even see her tonight #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/6hnk0SwYsH
