Wardlow says he has been “very depressed” from not being on AEW
During an appearance at Terrificon 2023, Wardlow discussed not being on AEW television in recent weeks…
“It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed. Wrestling is my everything. It makes me happy. So today, I feel like me again for the first time in months. So I just want to say thank you guys for coming out because you guys really flip a switch in my mind and my heart that I needed, so thank you.”