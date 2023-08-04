Update on the release date for Becky Lynch’s Autobiography

In an interview with the Sports Media Podcast (via Fightful), Becky Lynch gave an update on when fans can expect to read her autobiography, which she has been working on for a few years. Lynch first teased the book in August 2020 and the most recent update came last year. She noted that she’s hoping for the book to get released in early 2024.

She said: “We all think of ourselves as the hero of our own story. At some points, you look at yourself and go, ‘oh, no, I was the asshole.’ Things like that, where you have to be really honest with yourself, is quite humbling. I did love the writing process, especially the early writing process where it was a pure, ‘let me get all my thoughts, ideas and memories down on paper. Let me write without the moral police being on my shoulder, without the public judgment on my shoulder, let me just write for me.’ I found that experience to be my favorite part. When it came to the editing process and going back and looking at everything. I did a year-long writing course. I did write it myself, and loved it, but realized I didn’t know anything about writing. Have you heard of the [Dunning–Kruger effect], where you start something, and you’ve never done it in your life, ‘I am awesome at this, I’m so good, I’m the best, I’m a prodigy, I’m a natural.’ That’s how I felt about writing. Then, I did this writing course because I wanted to be good at it, and I found out how little I knew about writing, and it’s very intimidating. It was a round circle program with other people reading your work and giving feedback, and it was very helpful. You find out what’s working and what isn’t working, but you also find out how much you don’t know and you’re learning. I love that process too because I love trying to improve on something, especially when I get passionate about something and I want to be good at it. I really love writing. It’s something I’ve done my whole life. My dad had me writing in journals since as long as I could write. I’ve always found that to be almost meditative. Writing a book was a great process. I’m in the editing process, the late editing process. I had some problems with editors, some people leaving the company. Now, I have great editors, and we’re off to the races. Hopefully, it’ll be out early next year.“