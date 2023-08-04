Tickets on sale for WWE Superstar Spectacle live event in India now on sale

Tickets for the WWE Superstar Spectacle live event from the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India, went on sale today.

Tickets are priced $6, $10, $18, #60, $90, $145, and $160 for an arena which holds a maximum of 5,000 fans. Tickets are available from BookMyShow.com.

This is the first-ever WWE live event to be held in Hyderabad and the first show in India since December 2017.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will be in collaboration with Sony Sports Network, the home of WWE in India. WWE Superstar Spectacle is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.