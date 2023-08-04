Ted DiBiase Jr. facing lengthy prison sentence

A former WWE Superstar is facing massive legal troubles that could lead to a 45-year imprisonment.

Ted DiBiase Jr. worked in WWE for about six years between 2007 and 2013. His most memorable stint on the main roster was as a member of Randy Orton’s Legacy. DiBiase Jr. didn’t renew his contract when it expired in September 2013.

In May last year, the Mississippi Department of Human Services sued the DiBiase family (Ted DiBiase Jr., his father Ted DiBiase, and his brother). The accused allegedly squandered over $20 million from an anti-poverty program. Several charges have been levied against DiBiase Jr., including money laundering, wire fraud, and theft in regard to programs concerning federal funds.

DiBiase Jr. has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled for an appearance before the court on August 14, 2023. If DiBiase Jr. is convicted, he could face a million-dollar fine as well as a maximum of 45 years in prison.