SummerSlam 2023 edges closer to 50,000 tickets distributed

SummerSlam is just over 24 hours away and Ford Field in Detroit is at the moment ready to welcome just over 48,000 WWE fans.

Ticket tracking service @WrestleTix is reporting that as of yesterday, there were 48,173 tickets distributed, 5,000 of which are comped. The stadium is now set up to hold just shy of 50,000 fans with more sections and seats opened up.

SummerSlam is on track to have the largest gate for a non-WrestleMania show and it’s quite possibly that the attendance will surpass the 50,000 figure by the time tomorrow comes.

The last time WWE held a show at Ford Field was WrestleMania 23 where WWE announced an attendance of just over 80,000.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com starting from $35.