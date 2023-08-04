Sheamus feels WWE squandered his momentum

While Speaking to the Daily Star, Sheamus revealed that he feels as though WWE squandered the momentum he had coming away from the show, as well as coming out of WrestleMania 39.

The former multi-time WWE Champion also expressed his dissatisfaction with his involvement in last year’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

“I’m not upset about that at all (losing to GUNTHER at WWE Clash at the Castle). I felt it was great, it was just the type of character Sheamus is, all fits and elbows. What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that.

I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew (McIntyre) went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing.

There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating. I did the WarGames thing but that was shit – that’s how I felt, though others might have felt differently.”