Rumored AEW All In PPV card

All In rumored card from the Observer:

• FTR vs. Young Bucks

• Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

• BCC vs. Eddie Kingston & Orange Cassidy & ?

• CM Punk vs either Samoa Joe/Ricky Starks/Jay White

• Jeff Jarrett vs Grado

Meltzer also says he could see something with Sting amd Darby Allin with Nick Wayne or Keith Lee against AR Fox and Swerve Strickland and someone else from Mogul Embassy.

And Hikaru Shida could defend against Saraya being in London or in a multi-person match.