Rhea Ripley to host special TikTok broadcast tomorrow prior to SummerSlam

Aug 4, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Current WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley will be hosting a special episode on TikTok titled Get Ready for SummerSlam with Rhea Ripley.

Ripley will have her favorite makeup artist Laura Lomonaco as the duo will highlight the makeup routine for getting camera-ready for a SummerSlam-related press appearance. Together, they will discuss Ripley’s journey to becoming the Women’s World Champion, her relationship with Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day, and more.

Get Ready for SummerSlam with Rhea Ripley will stream on WWE’s TikTok handle and The Eradicator’s TikTok handle tomorrow at 3PM ET.

