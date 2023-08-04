Paul Heyman segment added to tonight’s Smackdown

The SummerSlam go-home episode for WWE SmackDown will air live tonight from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight

–

* LA Knight vs. Sheamus

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair make their final stop before SummerSlam Triple Threat

* Jey Uso prepares for the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Paul Heyman presents The History of “Tribal Combat” en route to SummerSlam