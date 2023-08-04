LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype tonight’s show.

LA Knight vs. Sheamus

We go right to the ring and out comes LA Knight to a big pop as Mike Rome does the introductions. Knight takes the mic because wants to talk to ya… fans pop. Knight brings up the SummerSlam Battle Royal and starts knocking some of the participants on a graphic for the match. Fans chant “Yeah!” when Knight does. Knight goes on talking about Sheamus and says it’s time for him to take his first loss to Knight. Yeah. The music hits and out come The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch.

The bell rings and fans chant for LA. Sheamus with a bit of a cheap shot to boos to start. Sheamus keeps knocking LA down and mocking him to the crowd. LA jumps up and drops Sheamus with a right.

LA attacks and they go at it. Sheamus and LA both tumble over the top rope to the floor. Santos Escobar walks out to watch the match. The Miz is out next, followed by Grayson Waller. Karrion Kross is out next with Scarlett as Sheamus and LA get back to the apron. AJ Styles and Mia Yim come to ringside next.

Sheamus rocks LA on the apron but LA blocks 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. They fight more on the apron now. LA charges but Sheamus slams him on the edge of the apron with White Noise. Sheamus is all smiles as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and LA fights Sheamus off. LA with a big powerslam. Fans rally for LA and he drops a big elbow. LA puts Sheamus down face-first with a big slam but Sheamus kicks out at 2. Sheamus blocks the BFT and rolls LA for 2. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker.

Sheamus has LA on his shoulders now, taking him up for a super White Noise. LA kicks out just in time as fans rally. LA blocks the Alabama Slam and rolls Sheamus for 2. Sheamus with the Cloverleaf submission but LA eventually gets the bottom rope to break free. LA fights Sheamus off but then runs into a big boot. Sheamus pulls himself to the top. LA leaps up and immediately gets knocked back to the mat. Knight jumps back up and they tangle, then fall out to the floor.

LA hits the floor and Sheamus hits spine-first on the steel ring steps. The referee and Superstars come to check on them. This leads to a big brawl breaking out at ringside. During the chaos, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory runs over from out of nowhere and drops his #1 contender Santos.

Sheamus ends up delivering 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to The Miz. LA rolls him up for 2. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick but LA moves and Sheamus kicks Miz off the apron. LA decks Sheamus and hits the BFT for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, LA stands tall to a pop as the music hits and we go to replays. LA escapes to ringside as Kross and Waller rush in after him.

– Solo Sikoa is backstage preparing to wrestle Jey Uso.

– Still to come, a look at Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and several Superstars are backstage arguing in front of Adam Pearce. Pearce tells two of the teams if they want to settle it, they can do it in the ring. Members of The Brawling Brutes and The O.C. head out while Sheamus and AJ Styles face off.

– Tonight’s Progressive-sponsored video is a lengthy package on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

The Brawling Brutes vs. The O.C.