Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks notes

– Barry Bloom, who represented The Elite in contract negations, had told the Young Bucks that as far as he knew, this was the highest guarantee any tag team in pro wrestling history had ever gotten, that would include contracts for Kevin Nash & Scott Hall in WCW.

– One person with knowledge of WWE’s interest in The Elite noted that while Kenny Omega would have been used as a top guy, because of the long-term physical durability, they believed Seth Rollins’ role of best in-ring wrestler in WWE had more time than Omega would have.

Source: Dave Meltzer