Dark Side of the Ring S4 E9 rating

Episode 9 of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, covering the Bash At The Beach 2000 WCW pay-per-view, drew 158,000 viewers, down 27,000 viewers from the Bam Bam Bigelow episode. The show drew a 0.05 rating in 18-49, the same as the prior week.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

EXCLUSIVE CLIP 💥

With the creative tug of war between @THEVinceRusso and @EBischoff seemingly resolved and just moments before showtime, Russo explains the new finish to @RealJeffJarrett.

“Bash at the Beach 2000” premieres TONIGHT at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/uciDvYOJ8F

— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) August 1, 2023