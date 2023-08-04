Dark Side of the Ring S4 E9 rating

Aug 4, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: @DarkSideOfRing

Episode 9 of season four of Dark Side of the Ring, covering the Bash At The Beach 2000 WCW pay-per-view, drew 158,000 viewers, down 27,000 viewers from the Bam Bam Bigelow episode. The show drew a 0.05 rating in 18-49, the same as the prior week.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

