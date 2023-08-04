Big E’s in ring future in doubt

Big E has revealed that some doctors have suggested that he never wrestle again. Says he’s had talks with WWE over interest in doing some color commentary.

He’s happy to have no nerve damage, is taking his time and making the best decision to live a long, healthy life.

“We did the year checkup, and all that stuff looks great, as well,” he began. “But on the other side, you know, I also talked to spine specialists, some who’ve worked on people in the company and done their fusions, and they said like, ‘Hey, I would not wrestle again if I were you.’ So, for me, at 37, these are things that I think about, I think about quality of life. When I started this job at 23 years old, and probably had a bit of a death wish and was okay dying in the ring; I now, at 37, would like to not die in the ring; I would like to do other things with my life.”

(via SummerSlam Service Experience)