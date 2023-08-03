WWE reportedly looking for new home for Smackdown, RVD’s status with AEW, more

– SmackDown is looking for a new home after FOX reportedly declined WWE’s latest asking price. WWE has in mind a 50% increase in television rights for a total of $700 million between Raw and SmackDown. FOX has apparently rebuffed that price, as they are already currently losing money on the deal, with advertisers unwilling to pay enough for the Friday night time slot according to FOX’s own studies, reports The Wrestling Observe Newsletter.

– “Currently, Rob Van Dam is only slated for that one match against Jack Perry. WWE is advertising RVD as part of their WrestleMania 40 weekend packages in Philadelphia.” (source: PWinsider)

– Happy birthday to…

Happy Birthday to #AEW Original and Former AEW Women's World Champion @NylaRoseBeast! pic.twitter.com/bjM3NLp88J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2023

