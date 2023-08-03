Updates on Bobby Roode and Jade Cargill

– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode, who has been out of action since 2022 with numerous neck surgeries, has been spotted in Detroit ahead of this Saturday’s Summerslam.

– While speaking to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Jade Cargill is still with AEW despite rumors she is done with the company ..

“Well, Jade’s still with us, and Jade has been on sabbatical (Leave) since her upset, I believe title loss after her unbelievable undefeated run. And Kris Statlander now is the TBS Champion, and she’s made some great defenses of the title, but Jade is still with us. And I can’t say for certain what anybody’s going to do in the future, but certainly we value Jade and everything she’s done here.”