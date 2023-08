WWE taped matches for the 8/4 NXT Level Up episode on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. They usually tape 3 matches but 4 were taped this week, so there’s no confirmation yet on which will air this week. Below are spoilers-

-Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont

-Myles Borne defeated Trey Bearhill

-Fallon Henley defeated Izzi Dame

-Gigi Dolin defeated Tatum Paxley