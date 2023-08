Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for this week

AEW taped the following 8/4 Rampage matches on Wednesday in Tampa, FL:

-Keith Lee & The Hardy Boys defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

-Swerve Strickland & AR Fox defeated Jordan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez

-Anna Jay defeated Skye Blue

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Best Friends in a Parking Lot Brawl will also air on Friday but the match is being taped in Jacksonville.