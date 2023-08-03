SoCal Val Addresses The Importance Of Social Media In Wrestling, Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff’s TNA Reign, More

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Former IMPACT Wrestling personality SoCal Val recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Val opened up about her memories from TNA Wrestling (IMPACT Wrestling), Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s TNA reign, the importance of social media in wrestling, PROGRESS Wrestling, and more.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

The importance of social media in wrestling:

“It’s everything and it’s one of those things that I find really interesting. I will meet a wrestler once in a while that’s like ‘Oh yeah, I’m not on social media.’ And I’m like ‘dude, Roman Reigns is on social media, no one’s above social media,’ you know? I remember getting jobs in Orlando as a model and I was not particularly right for the job. They didn’t even want a redhead but saw I had a huge following and I got that job because I was very active on social media.

So I think we are in an age where it’s, I mean, yes, it can be harmful, it can be bruise the ego once a while, but if you have the competence and you can let things slide off, it is hugely beneficial as you use it for personal gain and for positivity and just to promote what you’re doing.

It’ll take you so far there are wrestlers that with all due respect, perhaps they’re not the most seasoned or they’re not the most polished in the ring. But damn if they’re not entertaining and good at promoting themselves. That’s a huge part of it. And if I were ever to hire wrestlers for anything, I would definitely look at their social media and see you know, how they come across on screen, how they are with the fans. It is insanely important in any industry, but wrestling for sure is one of those industries that you need to be on top of your social media game.”

Her time in TNA Wrestling:

I was just barely 18 and being there for nine years, I grew up in that company, I legit grew up in that company for nine years. And what I loved was I wanted to be a manager. I wanted to do the Miss Elizabeth stuff and I loved that. I knew that I liked the talking part. I knew I’d never would want to be like a wrestler going after a belt and being that serious. But after the Jay Lethal and Sonjay storyline, I was able to write my own scripts, do more social content that I now do with PROGRESS.

Her memories from TNA Wrestling:

“The highlight for me was when they had the Spike TV deal. That was some of the best memories ever, getting people like Ric Flair involved and Kurt Angle and people that I have loved my whole life. Watching The Hardys, oh my gosh, Christie Hemme, Victoria, Mickie that was cool to kind of see that that evolution because it was a very different company from when I started to when I left. Not in a good or bad way. Just different. Nine years is a big chunk of your life.”

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s TNA reign:

“I would say 2006-2009 was my favourite era. That’s when all the imports started coming in. I loved the Hogan and Bischoff era, by the way. I’ve said this on so many interviews before and I’m going to repeat myself. Fans will say that era wasn’t right but I think Hogan and Bischoff were amazing. They were helping all of the talent. They were lovely to me. They were easy to work with. They were getting our name on ESPN and in places that we never thought would listen to any thing we were doing, you know. So I love them.

“And I thought they did amazing things for the company. Feuds like Bobby Roode versus Kurt Angle, I would say probably the best wrestling I’ve ever seen in my life. I remember sitting at ringside being like ‘this is like a masterclass’. We had the Main Event Mafia, the Aces and Eights storylines that were amazing with Brooke Hogan. There were so many great moments. And I was evolving, doing lots of things and that’s thanks to Jeremy Borash. I learned so much how to think on my feet. I was doing so much in the art of improv that have helped me now as I run comic con and celebrity panels and I learned it all through IMPACT wrestling.”

Val also revealed who she feels is the most unrated person in wrestling, went more in-depth about her time at TNA Wrestling, discussed her current role at PROGRESS Wrestling, and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.