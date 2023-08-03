Reason why Lynch vs Stratus was taken off the SummerSlam card

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting through his Select service that the reason why Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus was cut from SummerSlam was simply because of time.

There are already eight matches on the SummerSlam card and there’s a push for premium live events not to be a marathon and still give enough time for all the matches presented.

Obviously, cutting off one of the biggest names ever in wrestling and the other probably the most popular woman right now from the biggest event of the Summer wasn’t the smartest idea, but that’s a decision that was taken.

Unsurprisingly, both Lynch and Stratus were not happy with the news and Sapp adds that while there were some chances of the match happening at Payback, it was eventually moved to the August 14 episode of Raw from Winnipeg where it’s likely to headline the show.

Stratus posted a tweet and a photo today writing, “Checking to see if I’m even available on the 14th…And @ScrapDaddyAP, Winnipeg is NOT a home field advantage. I’m from Toronto, you idiot.”