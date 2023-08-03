Rating/viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live 200th edition of AEW Dynamite drew 894,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 0.44% from last week’s episode, which drew 898,000 viewers for the post-Blood & Guts show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 6.89% from last week’s 0.29 rating. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 406,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 6.01% from last week’s 383,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.29 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the thirteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating, tied with two other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.44% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.89% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.69% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 3.12% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the post-Fight for The Fallen show and the Quake By The Lake go-home show.

Wednesday’s 200th edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – a promo from AEW World Champion MJF, The Elite vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, FTW Champion Jack Perry facing off with Jerry Lynn, Jon Moxley vs. Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo under Anything Goes rules, ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open defending against Komander and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, plus Toni Storm defending the AEW Women’s World Title against new champion Hikaru Shida, which was the main event.