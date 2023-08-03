Nick Aldis pulls out of Chicago booking, dealing with a back injury

Nick Aldis is dealing with a back injury.

The former two-time NWA World’s Champion revealed this news today on his social media accounts. The National Treasure adds that he will not be unable to make his scheduled bookings in Chicago and Puerto Rico due to the injury, then apologizes to fans who were excited to see him.

I’m sorry to report that I have to pull out of my bookings in Chicago this weekend for @DWWrestling & Puerto Rico later this month; I’ve been dealing with a back injury for a while and it’s at a point where I can’t deliver at the level I deem acceptable for fans. (1/2)…

I’m sorry to let people down especially the promoters who have been so understanding and professional. See you down the road…