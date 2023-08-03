Impact Report, 8/3/23

Join us tonight for results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call.

Here are some of the matches announced for tonight’s show.

Kenny King (C) vs Yuya Uemura vs. Joe Hendry — IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Jonathan Gresham & ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs The Rascalz — IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round

Heath vs Alan Angels

We get a highlight package from last week’s show. Lio Rush joined Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose to attack the top faces in the promotion last week. Eric Young made a triumphant return to Impact TV with his win over Nick Aldis, but The Design gained a measure of revenge in a post match beatdown.

The Knockouts World Champion, Trinity, makes her way out to the ring and grabs the mic.