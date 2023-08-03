Impact annouces returning Knockouts for 1,000th episode
Several announcements from tonight’s Impact; at Multiverse United 2, TMKD’s Zack Sabre Jr & Shane Haste will be facing Moose & Eddie Edwards.
BREAKING: It's TMDK vs. IMPACT at #MultiverseUnited2 as @zacksabrejr and @ShaneTMDK battle @TheMooseNation and @TheEddieEdwards on August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/QqMDilHgin pic.twitter.com/uRbpU71PHN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2023
Impact also announced that The Beautiful People and Awesome Kong will be appearing at Impact 1,000 on September 9th.
BREAKING: Knockouts legends The Beautiful People (@ActualALove and @VelVelHoller) are coming to #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHgOr pic.twitter.com/aM7wFvvHKR
