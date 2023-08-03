Impact annouces returning Knockouts for 1,000th episode

Aug 3, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Several announcements from tonight’s Impact; at Multiverse United 2, TMKD’s Zack Sabre Jr & Shane Haste will be facing Moose & Eddie Edwards.

Impact also announced that The Beautiful People and Awesome Kong will be appearing at Impact 1,000 on September 9th.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mariah May

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal