How LA Knight is viewed by WWE executives, and Kurt Angle on Chris Benoit

– A new report has an update on LA Knight’s position in WWE. PWInsider reports that Knight’s current storyline and how he’s not been featured more prominently is “all by plan” and that Knight is looked very positively on by WWE executives. The report notes that Knight has been praised internally for getting over and breaking beyond what he was given in terms of creative. One person the site spoke to compared Knight’s Max Dupri run to Steve Austin’s run as the Ringmaster in how it motivated Knight to “over-excel.”

The site notes that there are plans for Knight in the near future but that the company is waiting for the timing to line up right to pull the trigger. Recent merchandise sales for Knight have been used to demonstrate how he is on the rise along with his crowd reactions in non-televised segments. WWE has him in line for a push and are just waiting for the right moment; until that comes, he’s being used in a way that won’t waste him.

– Kurt Angle spoke about the infamous Crippler during a recent Q & A edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle begins by explaining why he continues to keep mentioning Benoit’s name since it has become a very taboo subject to discuss in the pro wrestling world.

The thing is, with Chris Benoit, you can’t forget he has a son still, okay? The reason why I talk about him so much is because of his son,” Angle explained. “He has a living son right now that thinks the world of his father. I mean, he’s giving him for what he’s done. There’s no excuse for what Chris had done, but when you have a living human being that absolutely idolized his father, and you’re going to say, ‘I don’t want to talk about Chris Benoit because he’s a piece of shit and what he did to his family is horrible.’ What is that going to do for that kid?

Angle obviously doesn’t forgive what Benoit did to his family, but refuses to not recognize that he was one of the very best to ever step into a wrestling ring.

A lot of times when I talk about Chris, I get negative feedback on social media, but you can’t excuse the fact that he was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. You can’t ignore that. It’s really difficult to do that. Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t condone anything he’s done, but I know this, Chris was the best in-ring performer I’ve ever been in the ring with, and I can’t lie about that.