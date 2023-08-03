Dwayne Johnson gifts MMA fighter Themba Gorimbo a house in Miami

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson gifted MMA fighter Themba Gorimbo a new house in Miami following the first surprise visit that Johnson did at the gym where Themba trains.

Gorimbo, who is from Zimbabwe, came to America with just $7 in his pocket and left his family behind in hopes of making it to the UFC. The story hit close to home for Johnson, who once also ended up broke with $7 in his pocket, hence the name of his production company Seven Bucks Production.

Johnson surprised Themba a few weeks ago at the gym and did it again but this time, there was a bigger surprise in store. Themba lived at the gym as he had no money to pay for rent. He took him for a ride in his truck and surprised him with a new house.

“You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid,” Johnson tweeted.

As you can imagine, Themba was moved to tears and repeatedly kept hugging Johnson as they toured the house which was already decorated with family photos.

He recently won his first UFC fight at UFC Vegas 73 and then auctioned off his fight gear and sent the money to his hometown in Zimbabwe so the village could install a water pump for everyone.