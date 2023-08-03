Alex Shelley addresses the importance of being world champion during IMPACT’s UK Tour

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley recently spoke to PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell during IMPACT’s Press Pass to promote the company’s upcoming UK Tour. Shelley addressed the importance of being IMPACT World Champion during the company’s tour.

Shelley said, “It’s pretty massive. Actually, believe it or not, the last tour I did in the UK was back in 2012 and Chris Sabin was out with a knee injury at that point. So, I actually went over there as a singles competitor and locked horns with Doug Williams, Austin Aries, and Mark Haskins who are all very talented individuals.

“Now that was a totally different time. To go over as the face of the company and most likely main event at least one of these shows I would imagine, I’m really excited about that. And the UK fans historically have always been awesome.

“I did three tours in 2008, 2009, and 2012, and they welcomed us and made it feel like this was the reason I even first got into this. This is what makes wrestling fun. Ultimately, this is a sport, it should be fun.

“I remember thinking I was born to be a pro wrestler when I wrestled in front of those crowds. So, from a very heart-rending standpoint, it’s just the most enjoyable experience to be able to perform in front of those crowds.”

