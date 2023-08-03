AEW releases footage of what happened after Dynamite, Shida on winning the Women’s title

Aug 3, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Hikaru Shida posted the following after winning the AEW Women’s title last night…

– AEW posted the following exclusive video of what happened after Dynamite 200 left the airwaves…

