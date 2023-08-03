AEW releases footage of what happened after Dynamite, Shida on winning the Women’s title

– Hikaru Shida posted the following after winning the AEW Women’s title last night…

I felt it was all dream for a moment after woke up, but no it’s not.

I won the main event of 200 anniversary Dynamite and I AM the AEW Woman’s World Champion!

Now, here comes Wembley!!!🔥🇬🇧#AEWDynamite #AEW #HikaruShida pic.twitter.com/smrcy6krsw — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) August 3, 2023

I did it!! You all did it!! We did it together because I couldn’t do this without you guys! Thank you so much, I heard you this time 😭✨

AEW女子チャンピオンに返り咲きました！！… pic.twitter.com/MYI6ii3ZJ3 — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) August 3, 2023

– AEW posted the following exclusive video of what happened after Dynamite 200 left the airwaves…