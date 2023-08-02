WWE reports Q2 2023 financial results

WWE today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We generated strong financial results in the quarter, highlighted by record quarterly revenue and Adjusted OIBDA. Operationally, we continue to effectively execute our strategy, including staging the most successful WrestleMania of all time in early April. WrestleMania, as well as our other premium live events such as Backlash, Night of Champions and Money in the Bank all delivered record viewership. Our weekly flagship programs, Raw, SmackDown and NXT, delivered strong double-digit growth in viewership, significantly outpacing overall industry performance,” said Nick Khan, WWE Chief Executive Officer.

“Strategically, in early April, we entered into a historic agreement with Endeavor to combine WWE with UFC to create a one-of-a-kind global sports and entertainment company. We believe that bringing these two iconic and highly complementary brands together will allow us to create incremental value for our shareholders.”

Frank Riddick, WWE President & Chief Financial Officer, added “In the quarter, we exceeded the high end of our guidance. Adjusted OIBDA was $141 million on revenue of $410 million. Our financial performance was favorably impacted by a shift in the timing of the staging of a large-scale international event. Our results in the quarter also reflected strong consumer demand for our live events, which benefited performance across our various lines of business.”

Second-Quarter Consolidated Results

Revenue increased 25%, or $82.1 million, to $410.3 million, primarily due to the timing of the staging of a large-scale international event, an increase in revenue related to the media rights fees for the Company’s premium live events and flagship weekly programming, and higher live events revenue.

Operating Income increased 26%, or $18.0 million, to $87.3 million, reflecting the increase in revenue partially offset by an increase in operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflected an increase in content creation costs, including the timing of a large-scale international event, and the impact of certain costs related to the Company’s strategic alternatives review and recently announced agreement with Endeavor. The Company’s operating income margin increased to 22% from 21%.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 54%, or $49.2 million, to $140.7 million. The Company’s Adjusted OIBDA margin increased to 34% from 28%.

Net Income was $52.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, an increase from $49.0 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, primarily reflecting the increase in operating performance partially offset by an increase in the Company’s effective tax rate.

Cash flows generated by operating activities were $77.0 million, an increase from $56.9 million, primarily due to higher net income and lower working capital requirements.

Free Cash Flow was $31.1 million, an increase of $21.7 million from $9.4 million, primarily due to the increase in cash flows generated by operating activities. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company incurred $31.7 million of capital expenditures related to its new headquarter facility. Excluding the capital expenditures related to the new headquarter facility, Free Cash Flow for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $62.8 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $523.8 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company currently estimates debt capacity under its revolving line of credit of $200 million.

