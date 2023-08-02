Vince McMahon subject to federal search warrant and a grand jury subpoena

In the latest 10-Q filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission it was revealed that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was subject to a federal search warrant and a grand jury subpoena which was effected on July 17.

No charges have been filed against McMahon yet.

The government investigation on Vince McMahon and his hush-money scandal remain ongoing despite the Special Committee investigation wrapping up in Q4 2022. WWE said that they received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters.

WWE CEO Nick Khan refused to elaborate on the subject during a conference call with investors earlier today apart from saying that WWE will cooperate in full with any investigation.