Vince McMahon issues statement on search warrant and subpoena

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon issued a statement to all WWE employees today after the news came out that he was subject to a federal search warrant and a grand jury subpoena on July 17.

McMahon, who is currently taking a leave of absence to recover from spinal surgery, wrote:

“In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me. That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing. I am focused on completing the recovery process from my recent spinal surgery and on closing our transaction with Endeavor, which will create one of the preeminent global sports and entertainment brands.”

McMahon is also paying back millions of dollars to the company as they recover the funds from the Special Committee investigation on his hush-money deal and funds which he illegally used throughout the years. The company registered an additional $5.4 million in costs this quarter related to that investigation.