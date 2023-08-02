Video: Rob Van Dam makes his AEW debut

From tonight’s 200th edition of AEW Dynamite:

Jack Perry makes his intro. Perry calls out Jerry Lynn. Lynn says he’s not gonna fight Perry because it’d be child abuse and because no one would clear him to get in the ring, but he did call a good friend who use to wrestle in ECW and out comes Rob Van Dam with “Walk” by Pantera. Rob Van Dam gets face to face with Perry, but Perry just leaves the ring.

RVD embraces with Jerry Lynn in the ring until Perry runs back in with a chair and misses. RVD tries to hit a roundhouse, but Perry ducks and runs to the crowd and hides behind a kid.