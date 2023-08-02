Updates on Jordynne Grace and the Dark Order

– As previously reported, Jordynne Grace is now a free agent after ending her run in Impact Wrestling last month, following five years with the company. A fan recently asked her on Twitter when she might return to national TV.

Maybe next year. I’m in no rush. https://t.co/rby5EOnz6S — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) August 1, 2023

– Evil Uno says the Dark Order has ALSO re-signed with AEW.

Dark Order also re-signed. Where’s our press release? https://t.co/bcECwrF5XV — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 2, 2023

Uno broke the news on his social media account, where he shared the article about The Elite re-signing and wondered why his group didn’t received the same honor from the company. He writes, “Dark Order also re-signed. Where’s our press release?”

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful later confirmed that Uno’s post was true, and that the Dark Order’s extension with AEW is for three years.

Evil Uno debuted in AEW at the inaugural Double or Nothing event in 2019 along with his longtime tag partner Stu Grayson. John Silver and Alex Reynolds later joined the group and have remained a strong