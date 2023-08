WWE has announced the following segments for Friday’s Smackdown, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam-

-“The Real Chief” Jey Uso to stand up on Smackdown

-Asuka, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair have one stop before SummerSlam

The only match/segment previously announced for Friday’s Smackdown in Dayton, OH is Sheamus vs. LA Knight.