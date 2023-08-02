Tony Khan responds to Triple H’s “secondary promotion” swipe in Cody’s documentary

During the American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary on Peacock, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is shown saying that Cody returned to WWE because he did not grow up dreaming of becoming the champion or the face of a “secondary promotion,” obviously referring to AEW.

In comments given to The Orlando Sentinel, AEW President Tony Khan was not impressed and reminded Triple H that AEW will not be the secondary promotion at All In considering they’re a few thousand tickets away from becoming the most paid attended wrestling show in history.

“We’re No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate. I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren’t his words, to be fair, but we’re not secondary in a lot of markets,” Khan said. “For the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets.”

He added that he’s proud of where they’re at and they’re not taking a back seat to anybody.

While All In is about to break records, attendance at AEW events, including pay-per-views, in the United States have suffered greatly this year, taking a big hit compared to last year.