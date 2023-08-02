The Effects of Television on Students: Positive and Negative Impact

In the digital age, television continues to play a significant role in shaping societal attitudes and behaviors. As a pervasive form of media, it is particularly influential in the lives of students, who are still in their formative years. Hence, it is crucial to understand the impact of television on this demographic. The diverse effects of television on students, whether positive or negative, can have far-reaching implications on their academic performance, social interactions, and overall well-being. This essay will explore these impacts, presenting a balanced view of television’s role in students’ lives and discussing strategies for leveraging its benefits while mitigating potential drawbacks.

Positive Effects of Television on Students

Let’s start with the positive effects of television on students, because on the one hand, it is customary to scold television and say that, like any media, it is now very invasive in the lives of children from a very early age. But in fact, there are also positive effects, and they should not be forgotten. Starting with Sesame Street and the Little Einstein program, there are many educational programs in different countries for students of different ages. A lot of students, remembering how they chose their profession or their major, or remembering what they liked to learn at school, remember not the school subjects themselves, but some videos or some educational television programs that they were watching on TV at the time.

These can be both humanitarian programs, such as theater for students, in different languages, and science programs, with experiments in physics and chemistry, and so on. Education and entertainment even got the unique name edutainment and is considered one of the very effective ways of learning not only at a young age, but throughout life. It’s not a simplistic way to gain knowledge, so don’t look down on it, it’s a more fun way that reduces procrastination and keeps us motivated to learn longer.

Therefore, such interactive training in TV programs makes sense. Moreover, not only training programs are important. There are many quality documentary and fiction programs and series that allow you to study complex subjects and make complex tasks simple. So, for example, many TV shows from HBO, National Geographic, Discovery and other channels teach students what they would never see during schooling. A huge number of employees in the areas of modern stem professions say that they were pushed to this not by studying at school, but by the MythBusters show.

Rightful Stress Relief

When we talk about the role of a phenomenon in the lives of students, we primarily focus on the impact of this phenomenon on academic progress, education, and further professional careers. But it is very significant not to forget that the education and life of students is a complex in which there should be a place for relaxation and rest. And television is just one of the ways to relax and unload the brain against the backdrop of non-binding TV programs. And, if this is not abused, then this is a very good method, which we all periodically resort to. Like any content consumption, watching television cannot be harmful in and of itself. Only the amount of time students spend watching television can be detrimental, especially during high load periods, for instance during exam periods.

Negative Effects of Television on Students

If everything was so rosy and beautiful, then we would not write this article, but would watch TV. As you might guess, the main problem with the effect of TV on students is not what they watch, but how long they watch TV and how much it distracts them from learning. It is important to understand that this is not only about the fact that every two hours of watching TV is minus two hours of writing an essay or doing other homework. But the brain is often tired after watching additional information and video content for much more time than these two hours. And, if you watch TV during your most productive time, then you can deprive yourself of quality work on academic assignments for even a few days, not hours. Also, excessive consumption of any kind of media content reduces the concentration of attention, and the ability to qualitatively assimilate complex knowledge and concepts.

Now, we are not talking about such a circulated concept as clip thinking, because there is no evidence that it really exists. But there is evidence that excessive consumption of content reduces the ability to quickly reproduce even the most simple information. Perhaps your brain remembers information at the same level, but in order to reproduce it with high quality, you will need much more effort.

Can it Be Balanced? Should it Be?

In an ideal world, we have now told you how to balance the amount of time you spend watching TV and doing other activities, and how to choose the right educational programs to increase the positive effect. And maybe even advise you to go in for sports, or even just use the stepper in your own room to reduce the risks of a sedentary lifestyle from prolonged media viewing. But in reality, we know that such advice does not work.

We advise you not to reduce the amount of time you spend behind the screen, but to gradually introduce other routines into your life. If you are purposefully physically active for about half an hour a day, and you sleep a normal amount of time, then it doesn’t matter how long you watch TV. There are many programs that can now be put on a computer, and on a tablet, and on a TV that will show you the real amount of time that you spend on some kind of TV show. Perhaps this statistic allows you to assess your hobbies really and switch to something else, at least partially.