RVD to wrestle at upcoming AEW PPV?

Fightful Select reports that AEW has had talks about doing Rob Van Dam vs. FTW Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at All In or All Out.

Perry’s current storyline includes insults at ECW originals, including the FTW Championship creator Taz. Perry and Jerry Lynn will face off on tonight’s Dynamite.

RVD, age 52, has not wrestled on North American TV since defeating Sami Callihan on Impact in September 2020. He wrestled one match in 2021 and six in 2022.

AEW All In is scheduled for Sunday 8/27 at Wembley Stadium in London. No matches have been announced. AEW All Out is scheduled for Sunday 9/3 at the United Center in Chicago. The only match announced as of now is Darby Allin vs. AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus.