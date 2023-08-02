Rey Mysterio on NXT next week to be in the corner of Dragon Lee

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will be heading down to NXT next week to be in the corner of Dragon Lee as he faces Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American title.

Dom made fun of Lee last week for trying to be a Mysterio wannabe with the mask and this week, Lee interrupted an in-ring segment between Dom and Ripley. After a few insults, Dragon Lee didn’t appreciate Dom saying he’s the greatest luchador ever, with Lee saying that title belongs to his father Rey.

Eventually Lee challenged Dom to a match and Dom accepted because he’s a fighting champion. Rhea informed Lee that she will be in Dom’s corner next week and Lee replied saying that he’s not coming alone.

At that point, Rey Mysterio appeared on the big screen and informed his son and his mami that next week he will be in Orlando to be in Dragon Lee’s corner for his match.