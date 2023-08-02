Kayla Braxton leaving her duties as host of WWE’s The Bump

Kayla Braxton is leaving her duties as host of WWE’s The Bump, the company’s weekly online show, and will be replaced by Megan Morant.

Braxton will still be involved in the show sometimes but will no longer drive the broadcast after a total of 240 episodes spanning nearly four years. Morant and co-hosts Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla paid tribute to an emotional Braxton on today’s episode, singing her praises.

She recently moved to Los Angeles and was hosting the show virtually while the rest of the team was in the studio at WWE HQ. She will remain with the company in other roles.

There was also a big surprise for her as Paul Heyman sent in a video after the production team behind the show asked him to roast Kayla. The two share tremendous on-screen chemistry dating back to their days as hosts of the Smack Talk Smackdown after show.

Heyman said he was not going to entertain the idea to roast Kayla but instead chose to praise her work ethic and tremendous talent and said he was honored to have worked with her. The funny part came after, when the video was left recording and Heyman made fun of Kayla “without knowing” that the recording was still on, taking back everything he said about her.

You can see the videos below.