Jon Moxley pulls out of Revolver event, replacement announced

Aug 2, 2023 - by James Walsh

Jon Moxley is no longer able to attend Wrestling Revolver’s August 3rd event in Dayton, Ohio.

The Death Rider sent a personalized message that Revolver has since posted on X (Twitter), where he stated that “due to circumstances out of his control” he can no longer competed. However, Moxley does announce a suitable replacement, fellow AEW star Konosuke Takeshita. Moxley was originally supposed to wrestle Gringo Loco.

