Impact rating for 07/27/2023

Aug 2, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 153,000 viewers last week, up 42,000 viewers from the prior week and the most-watched episode since January 27, 2022! The show drew a 0.03 in 18-49, the same as the previous week.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

