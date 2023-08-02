Impact rating for 07/27/2023
Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 153,000 viewers last week, up 42,000 viewers from the prior week and the most-watched episode since January 27, 2022! The show drew a 0.03 in 18-49, the same as the previous week.
(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)
