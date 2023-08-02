Hogan: “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother”

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan announced his engagement to girlfriend Sky Daily last month. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hogan announced the engagement during a wedding reception for the wedding of his fiancée’s best friend, actor Corin Nemec (Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, Stargate).

Hulk Hogan reportedly popped the question on the rooftop of the Birchwood Hotel in downtown St. Petersburg. Nemec was marrying Sabrina Nova, who he met while doing a film there. During Hogan’s speech at the reception, he revealed, “I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother.”

Hogan and Daily reportedly started dating last year after he filed for his divorce from his second wife Jennifer McDaniel.