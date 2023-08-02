Deonna Purrazzo graduates from college

Deonna Purrazzo took to X (Twitter) to show off her diploma from the Southern New Hampshire University, where she received a BFA in history. She also wrote a caption thanking her husband, fellow IMPACT star Steve Maclin, for helping her on this 10+ year journey. Her full post reads:

Thanks @SteveMaclin for listening to all my history papers so I could find my mistakes & keeping a safe place open in the shelves for my diploma! I love you for encouraging me & supporting my dreams. This was a 10+ year journey & at one point, I didn’t believe it was possible. But here I am… finally, a college graduate. CLASS OF 2023.

Purrazzo will be challenging Trinity for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at the upcoming Emergence event. From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish her a congratulations on becoming a college graduate!