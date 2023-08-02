AEW Championship match set for All In
From tonight’s 200th edition of AEW Dynamite:
MJF says the way he grew up led him to stabbing people in the back before they could hurt him. This is why he is how he is. But Adam Cole and the AEW audience have taught him that he can open himself up.
MJF says he’s still a scumbag but now he’s OUR scumbag. Cole comes out and tells MJF that the people want to love him and he needs to accept it.
MJF tells Cole he appreciates the verbal fellatio but that’s not why he called him. MJF wants to fight Cole for the AEW Championship in Wembly Stadium.
Cole signs a contract and the match is on.
Official Main Event for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium
AEW World Championship:
MJF (c) vs Adam Cole
