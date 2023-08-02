8/2/2023 AEW Dynamite Recap (200th Episode)

Join the Starman as he covers tonight’s special 200th episode of AEW Dynamite live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means, the intro kicks off and Excalibur welcomes us to tonight’s special 200th episode of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho’s music immediately hits as we head into the first match of the night.

Match 1: Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita w/ Don Callis vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

The announce team talk about the history between Jericho and Guevara with their time together in the Inner Circle and the JAS as the two lock up and trade chops in the middle of the ring. Garcia is tagged into the match and the duo take Jericho down before doing their signature pose in the ring. Garcia continues on the attack and dances around the ring and invites Jericho to tag Takeshita into the match. Takeshita comes in and levels Garcia with a flying clothesline and mocks Garcia’s dancing before tagging Jericho back into the ring. Jericho toys with Garcia as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues as Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but Garcia gets his knees up to block it. Both Guevara and Takeshita are tagged in and Guevara tosses Jericho and Takeshita out on opposite sides of the ring and does suicide dives on both of them. Guevara then roll Takeshita into the ring and hits a frog splash but Jericho is able to come in and break up the pin attempt. Jericho and Guevara get into a shoving match, but Takeshita is able to take Guevara down with a Blue Thunder Bomb and locks in the Walls of Takeshita, but Guevara is able to escape.

Jericho is tagged back in and Guevara takes him down with a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Jericho then tries for the Walls of Jericho but Guevara rolls him up for another near fall. Garcia is tagged in and Jericho immediately takes him down with a Codebreaker for a near fall. Garcia follows with a kick and a cover, but Takeshita breaks it up. Guevara sends Takeshita out to the floor and dives out with a Shooting Star Press onto the floor. In the ring, Garcia locks Jericho in the Dragon Tamer, but Don Callis nails Garcia with the bat while the referee is distracted. Jericho sees in and yells at Callis, but covers Garcia anyway and picks up the pin fall. Jericho looks perplexed with the outcome as Guevara and Garcia are upset on how it ended.

Winners: Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita w/ Don Callis defeated Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia by pin fall.

Tony Khan is backstage and says they are celebrating a milestone tonight and hypes AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London. A video package highlighting the biggest moments of the past 200 episodes of Dynamite is aired as we head into a commercial break.

Renee Paquette catches up with Chris Jericho, but they are immediately interrupted by Matt Menard who demands that Jericho show up next week to a mandatory JAS meeting before walking away.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and introduces the FTW Champion, Jack Perry, to the ring. Perry grabs the microphone from Schiavone and calls out Jerry Lynn so he can take his ass kicking like a man. Lynn comes out to the stage and says he would love to come to the ring and make an example of him, but that would be child abuse. Lynn says with the shape he’s in, no doctor would clear him to wrestle in the ring. However, he made a call to a friend that also wrestled in ECW and still wrestles to this day. Pantera’s Walk hits as Rob Van Dam makes his way out of the tunnel and down to the ring. RVD comes to the ring and stares down Perry, who quickly leaves the ring. RVD plays to the crowd for a moment as Perry returns to the ring with a chair, but RVD ducks and goes for a spin kick, but Perry dodges it and runs into the crowd.

A video package highlighting tonight’s match between Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm is aired. Storm says Shida was the best AEW had to offer during the pandemic, but now Storm is here and is the greatest AEW Women’s Champion and will walk out tonight retaining the championship.

Match 2: Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jon Moxley (Anything Goes Three Way Match)

Beretta dives out onto Moxley as he is making his way to the ring to get this match started. The fight goes into the ring as Penta brings in a trash can and nails Moxley with the can and Beretta with the lid. Moxley hits Penta with a cutter before going under the ring and grabbing a barbed wire wrapped 2×4. Penta is able to take the board away but Beretta kicks him away. Moxley then grabs the board and uses it on Beretta before driving Beretta into the board with a piledriver. Beretta is able to quickly recover and back drop Moxley into the board. Penta and Alex Abrahantes set up tables around the ringside area. Penta then sends Beretta into the steps and lays him on the table before heading to the top rope. Moxley then scrapes the barbed wire across Penta’s mask to send him off the ropes, but Beretta is able to recover and suplexes Moxley into the tables as we head into a commercial break.

Tables have been set up in the ring and in the corner as we come back from commercial break. Penta puts Baretta onto the table, but takes too much time as Beretta is able to get up as they fight in the corner. Penta is able to win the exchange as he hits the Avalanche Destoyer through the table. Moxley then quickly drives Penta through the table set up in the corner. Moxley then brings a bag into the ring and spreads thumbtacks onto the canvas. Petna and Moxley go back and forth until Moxley drives Penta down into the tacks with a piledriver for a near fall. Moxley then slams Penta into the tacks and sends Beretta down with a cutter, but he quickly recovers and drives Moxley into the tacks for a near fall that is broken up by Penta and a trash can. All three slowly get to their feet and trade blows and chops until Beretta is taken out with a superkick and a lariat. Moxley and Penta begin trading blows until Moxley takes Penta out with the Paradigm Shift. Beretta comes in and connects with a knee strike on Moxley and covers Penta to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Trent Beretta defeated Penta El Zero Miedo and Jon Moxley by pin fall in an Anything Goes Three Way Match.

After the match, Moxley locks Beretta into a sleeper as Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta make their way through the crowd. The are intercepted by Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor as they fight their way to the ringside area. Beretta takes them all out with a dive as Taylor then smashes Castagnoli with a chair and Cassidy nails Moxley with an Orange Punch. Taylor then gets on the microphone and challenges the Blackpool Combat Club to a parking lot fight on Rampage this Friday night.

Footage of FTR retaining the AEW Tag Team Championship against MJF & Adam Cole last week on Collision is aired. The announce team talks about MJF making the right decision by not turning on Cole after the match and we will hear from MJF after the commercial break.

Renee Paquette is backstage with Rob Van Dam and said he heard Jack Perry run his mouth and challenges him to a match next week for the FTW Championship.

MJF’s music hits as the AEW World Champion makes his way to the ring. MJF says he is a little emotional tonight and wants to have a heart to heart talk. MJF brings up that he has ADD and he struggled with rejection and talks about being bullied as a kid and having quarters thrown at him while the kids yelled at him to pick them up. He began to think that if he wanted to survive, that he needed to stab people in the back before they had an opportunity to do the same. He realizes that due to that mentality, he was becoming a scumbag, like those who he hated. MJF has learned to be more vulnerable and that he won’t change overnight, but he is ready to be the scumbag of the fans. However, one person taught him to be vulnerable and to trust others and that even he deserves a friend, and introduces his best friend, Adam Cole.

Cole makes his way to the ring and says MJF continues to impress him everyday. Cole says he appreciates MJF sharing his story and tells him that he is not alone. Cole says he was a jerk for years because he was afraid and scared and didn’t understand what being a man really was and MJF is becoming the man he is supposed to be. Cole says the fans want to cheer you because they know that deep down there is a good guy inside of MJF.

MJF says he called Cole out here tonight because he made a promise at giving Cole a shot at the AEW World Championship, but he has come to the conclusion that Cole doesn’t deserve a match. MJF is then handed a folder and says Cole doesn’t deserve any match, but the match in front of the largest crowd in Wembley Stadium at All In. MJF hands the contract to Cole and tells him to sign it. Cole signs it and the two hug in the middle of the ring as MJF tells Cole that he is going to win. The two share a laugh and pose on the turnbuckles.

We then head backstage where Rodrick Strong is freaking out backstage over what just happened. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett come in as Taven says Adam Cole always forgets his real friends and walk away as the announce team hypes All In, which will air live on pay-per-view.

Match 3: The Elite w/ Brandon Cutler vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh w/ Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett (Trios Match)

Omega and Jarrett start off in the ring as Jarrett takes Omega down with a couple of slams before strutting around the ring. Lethal is tagged in, but the Elite use quick tags to wear down Lethal, until Lethal is able to make it to his corner to tag in Singh. Matt Jackson turns to tag in one of his partners, but they all walk down the stairs and onto the floor. Matt does make a blind tag to Nick Jackson and they are both taken out by a cross body block by Singh. Lethal, Jarrett and Singh then mock the Elite’s trademark pose as we head into a commercial break.

We return to see Nick Jackson lay out Jarrett with a superkick and makes the tag to Omega, who comes in and takes out Jarrett and Lethal. A distraction by Singh allows Lethal to counter Omega’s attack as the match breaks down with all six going at it in and around the ring. Omega then tries for the One Winged Angel on Singh, but Dutt is able to prevent it frorm happening as Karen Jarrett distracts the referee. The Hardy’s then come out and take out Sonjay Dutt as Jarrett tries to use a guitar on Omega, but Adam Page hits Jarrett with the Buckshot Lariat to prevent the guitar shot from happening. Omega then hits Lethal with the One Winged Angel to pick up the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite defeated Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh by pin fall.

After the match, Adam Page announces that the Elite has resigned with AEW. Omega says it doesn’t matter if it’s Dynamite, ROH, Rampage, or heck, even Collision, the fans will be seeing a lot more of them.

AR Fox speaks in a video package and wonders why Darby Allin didn’t say anything to him for five years if they were so close. Fox says he is going take away everything that he gave Allin. Swerve Strickland says he takes care of those in the Mogul Embassy. A video is played where Fox and Strickland visit Nick Wayne’s house and attack Nick Wayne and others training in the garage. Strickland smashes a photo frame over him, which holds a picture of Nick and his father, which busts open Wayne. Strickland then calls Allin on Wayne’s phone to show how easy it is to make a phone call to someone. Strickland warns Allin that they are the ghosts of his past and this is just the beginning.

Match 4: Aussie Open vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Kyle Fletcher faces off against Vikingo to get the ROH Tag Team Championship match started. Vikingo sends Fletcher out to the floor as Mark Davis comes in and is quickly taken down by Komander and a hurricanrana. Aussie Open goes out to the floor to regroup as Davis is officially tagged in and Aussie Open quickly takes Komander down with a series of double team power moves to pick up a near fall. Vikingo tags into the match and takes Fletcher out with a leg drop. Vikingo and Komander tries a double dive through the ropes onto Aussie Open, but they are both caught as Fletcher and Davis run them into each other as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues as Fletcher picks up another near fall over Vikingo. Aussie Open then double team Vikingo but Komander is able to use Vikingo to jump off of and takes Fletcher down with a Canadian Destroyer. Komander and Vikingo then hit a double 450 splash onto Davis but Fletcher breaks up the pin attempt. Komander then misses with the rope walk Shooting Star Press as Aussie Open hits the Coriolis to pick up the pin fall and retain the ROH Tag Team Championship.

Winners: Aussie Open defeated El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander by pin fall to retain the ROH Tag Team Championship.

Footage of CM Punk spray painting an X over his AEW World Championship is aired. CM Punk will defend the Real World Championship on Collision this Saturday against Ricky Starks with Ricky “the Dragon” Steamboat as the special guest referee. The announce team hypes the rest of the card for Collision before turning to tonight’s main event between Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida, which is up next.

Match 5: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm w/ The Outcasts (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Storm and Shida trade blows to being the match until Storm rolls out to regroup with the rest of the Outcasts. Storm comes back in and Shida quickly takes her down with a shoulder block and continues with a flurry of strikes until Storm makes it to the ropes. The fight makes it to the floor as Shida sends Storm into the railing. Storm is able to counter Shida’s attack and drops her onto the railing before rolling her back into the ring. Shida recovers quickly and takes Storm down with a couple of suplexes, but Storm counters by slamming Shida’s face into the mat. Storm then sends Shida out to the floor and the Outcasts stomp on her while Storm distracts the referee. Storm then rolls Shida back into the ring and picks up a two count as we head into a commercial break.

The main event continues with Shida regaining control and connecting with a couple of running knee strikes in the corner. Shida picks up a near fall after hitting a dropkick and another one after landing a Meteora. The two begin fighting on the turnbuckle, but Ruby Soho is able to pull Shida off as Saraya distracts the referee. Storm is then able to drive Shida down with a DDT to pick up a two count on the challenger. Storm and Shida begin trading blows as Tony Schiavone announces that we will stay with this main event up to the 60 minute mark. Shida then connects with a knee strike and follows with a Falcon’s Arrow for another near fall.

Saraya slides in a kendo stick in front of the referee as Shida grabs it and holds it up, but she refuses to use it on Storm and hits Ruby with it instead. Storm then sprays spray paint in Shida’s eyes while the referee was getting the kendo stick out of the ring and hits the Storm Zero, but Shida kicks out. Storm then tries to roll up Shida, but Shida reverses and picks up the pin fall to become the NEW AEW Women’s World Champion.

Winner: Hikaru Shida defeated Toni Storm by pin fall to become the NEW AEW Women’s World Champion.

Confetti is blown off around the ring as Hikaru Shida becomes a two-time Women’s World Champion. Shida celebrates with the championship in front of fans for the first time as she her first reign was during the pandemic. Excalibur then closes the 200th show by saying they will be around for 200 more as Dynamite comes to a close.

