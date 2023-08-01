WWE’s coverage of Twisted Metal leaves Samoa Joe’s character out

The Twisted Metal series which was promoted on Raw last night had a big omission – Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth.

Twisted Metal, which is now streaming on Peacock, has Samoa Joe in a major role as one of the antagonists and while he appears under a mask and the character is voiced by Will Arnett, WWE’s usual pettiness resulted in all of Sweet Tooth’s scenes being removed from the footage which aired during Raw.

“Y’all know,” tweeted Joe along with two laughing emojis after the promotional material aired on Raw.

Joe is currently the ROH Television champion and has been working for AEW since last year. He previously wrestled, coached, and worked as a commentator for WWE and NXT between 2015 and 2022.